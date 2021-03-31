Vaccine clinics prepare to open to everyone starting Monday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The announcement by Governor Evers Tuesday to open up vaccine clinics to everyone starting April 5th, caught some local health officials by surprise, as they already cope with a large demand for the vaccine from people with pre-existing medical conditions.

There’s definitely a sense of urgency right now, as some states see a surge in COVID-19 cases, likely tied to travel and spring break.

So health officials say opening up the vaccine clinics to more people should speed up the process.

Preparations are already underway at clinics, like the one on the UW Oshkosh college campus to meet what could be a growing demand.

Winnebago County Health Officer Doug Gieryn said, “With the reports that we’re hearing about spring break, the activities that we’re hearing, other states with ramp-ups in cases, Wisconsin ramping up with cases and now persons coming home from all over the country and beyond from spring break, we certainly do expect that probably going to see more disease here.”

The hope is by removing barriers to sign up for the vaccine, people will feel more encouraged.

“The faster we can vaccinate, hopefully the more we can avert what might otherwise be a large spike. We’re hoping that won’t happen, but we certainly want to get out as much vaccine as possible,” Gieryn added.

The only exception is that kids either 16 or 17 years old will need a parent present to receive the vaccine.

Gieryn said, “We will be attempting to max out our capacity. As vaccine allotments increase we’ve already made plans for how far we can expand, how many people we can put thru, and continue to modify that as we move forward.”

Most clinics will find out on Wednesday how much vaccine, they will receive next week, and that will determine how many slots could be open for sign-up starting Monday.

