TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER: What to expect in April

By David Ernst and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know April showers bring May flowers, but how much rain does Wisconsin usually get in April? And is another surprise like the record-setting 2018 blizzard possible?

On Action 2 News at 4:30, First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst talked about what to expect in April: How much warmer days should get, how much more daylight we’ll get, and how much more rain (and snow) we could get.

