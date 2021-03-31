St. Norbert senior battles Stage 3 Cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College senior defenseman Luke Davison was diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer on March 1.

“I mean it was a five-minute phone call. Basically told me I had cancer and I had to go get a scan to see how bad it is,” Davison told WBAY-TV.

Luke began his treatments for stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last week. Earlier this month, when he had his surgery, he learned that not only is hockey a team game, so is the battle against cancer.

Teammates, friends and supporters lined up outside of Aurora Baycare Medical Hospital to cheer on Davison as he started his fight against cancer.

“I was so happy to show up for the hospital because I saw like all my teammates there, coaches and it was just like alright this is no big deal. I got everybody behind me,” Davison said.

Since then there’s been even more of an outpour of support from his teammates, friends, family and community members. As of Tuesday evening, $28,000 has been raised on a Go Fund Me to help support Luke in his fight against cancer.

And there are more, including hockey hall of famer Mario Lemieux. Nearly 30 years ago, Lemieux’s career was put on hold twice because of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The former Pittsburgh Penguin founded the Mario Lemieux foundation.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Matesic, a Pittsburgh native, reached out to the foundation with Luke’s story, and today, a surprise was waiting for Luke in the Green Knights locker room.

“I mean like Mario (Lemieux) said in the letter that he wrote. That finding strength and courage through friends and family and I mean I’ve gotten -- I can’t imagine people going through this alone because I’ve gotten so much support and it’s still hard,” Davison said.

Davison thought the toughest thing he’d have to deal with this season was the loss of his senior year due to COVID but because he didn’t play this season he was able find out about the cancer.

“I probably would have waited another 2-3 months to consider getting it checked out and the doctors actually told me if I would have waited -- if I did have a season -- I would have had a lot of lung issues,” Davison said. “A lot more side effects than I did. I would have just brushed it off. Kept playing.”

Davison is about to finish the first cycle of chemotherapy this week. He has to complete two cycles before he gets scan to see the progress of the chemotherapy.

“It’s definitely a mental battle. I would say it’s more that than physical one honestly because it’s so easy to just play the victim and be like what did I do to deserve this,” Davison said.

