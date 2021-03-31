St. Norbert College using a grant to create pathways for STEM students to become educators

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a shortage of math and science teachers. So, two area colleges are working together to try to help.

“To see it finally come to fruition, that’s the exciting part,” said Chris Bradford,

Assistant Professor in Education at St. Norbert College.

After about two years of work, St. Norbert College was awarded a one-year $118,000 capacity-building grant that will be used to help tackle the teacher shortage.

“So education is the second-largest major on St. Norbert’s campus, but the amount of STEM teachers at the secondary level that we produce, you know, I can count on one hand each year,” said Bradford.

Bradford says Wisconsin has been identified as a state in need of STEM teachers.

“Enrollments in just Wisconsin teacher prep programs have decreased 30 percent over the past five years and, of those who complete, approximately 10 percent each year leave the profession,” said Bradford.

He says it can be especially hard for those studying STEM to become teachers as well.

“It’s really difficult to major in a STEM field and also pick up all of the requirements that it takes to become a science and math and computer science teacher,” said Bradford.

So, the money they’ve been awarded will be used to create more pathways for STEM students to become licensed teachers.

St. Norbert College is forming a minor program in STEM education for its own students who decided to pursue education later in their college careers.

It’s also using the grant building a partnership with NWTC.

“They can come to NWTC, obtain a two year associate degree that would allow them to go to the workforce or allow them to continue into education, transfer to St. Norbert and then continue that education pathway in order to become teachers,” said Heidi Thomas, NWTC General Studies Associate Dean.

This grant-funded effort is also being used to develop partnerships with area K through 12 school districts, not only to encourage aspiring STEM students, but to mentor new STEM teachers that graduate through St. Norbert’s STEM education program.

“My hope with this program is that we run out of space. We fill the classrooms, the laboratories at the high schools, at NWTC, at St. Norbert College to capacity,” said Thomas. “And we need to figure out how to continue to support that because we have that many students coming through and really hoping to become science educators.”

Bradford, a former middle school science teacher himself, believes the partnerships involved are key to recruiting and training the next generation of educators.

“We’re hoping that it increases immensely, having these pathways and recruiting and retaining people into it,” said Bradford. “Having highly-qualified people doing this work, that’s the most exciting.”

