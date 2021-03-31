Advertisement

Sabra recalls hummus over possible salmonella contamination, Maine included

Certain containers of Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.
Certain containers of Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.(Source: Sabra via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sabra is recalling certain 10-ounce containers of its hummus.

A routine screening by the Food and Drug Administration found potential salmonella in one tub, according to the FDA.

The recall applies to Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus produced on Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight, with a “best before” date of April 26 and UPC number 300067.

The affected containers were distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

No one had reported getting sick from the potentially contaminated products as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Teams clear a one-pot meth operation in Langlade County. March 29, 2021.
Exploded meth pots, hundreds of used needles found at Langlade County home
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows
Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
Fire destroys a home on Green Bay's east side. March 30, 2021.
Fire destroys home on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine protects children as young as 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives