Packers announce invoice updates for season ticket holders, will play international game by 2030

Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the same day as National Football League clubs voted to have a 17 regular-season games starting in 2021, the Packers say they will update invoices for season ticket holders accordingly.

According to team officials, both Green and Gold package season ticket holders will receive their regular allotment of games this year since the Packers won’t be hosting an additional game this season.

However, although Green package invoices aren’t affected by the schedule, officials say invoices will be updated accordingly for Gold package ticket holders in their online accounts to reflect that no additional game will happen at Lambeau Field this year.

Officials say Gold package season ticket holders who’ve already paid their invoices for the season will receive a refund of the difference between the cost of the regular-season and preseason game.

Anyone who hasn’t paid their invoice will pay the updated invoice listed on their online account.

Meanwhile, any Gold package season ticket holder who received an invoice in the mail and was planning to mail their payment can now pay the adjusted amount due.

The team will be releasing the officials 2021 schedule later this spring.

Since the league added an additional regular-season game, the Super Bowl will now be played on Sunday, February 13.

The NFL will also be working to expand efforts to have international games, and has formalized the process of scheduling teams to play internationally.

Starting in 2022, team officials say the Packers will be included in a regular rotation to play internationally.

The Packers won’t be required to give up one of the traditional eight regular season home games hosted at Lambeau Field, however the Packers will play at an international site during years when the NFC hosts nine home games. According to the team, this would happen once every eight years, where the Packers will play eight regular-season home games and one preseason game at Lambeau Field, and one regular-season game at an international site.

Team officials say the Packers may play additional international games as the visiting team, and not the home team.

According to the Packers, the league’s focus to play internationally will be in cities located in Canada, Europe, Mexico and South America.

