MORE SUNSHINE... STILL CHILLY ON THURSDAY

Cloudy skies will continue through this evening and scattered flurries remain possible. But, there will be no accumulating snow. The clouds will gradually decrease overnight. Temperatures will settle into the teens to lower 20s for lows.

The first day of April looks colder than average too, but it may be a couple degrees milder than today. North winds could still be a bit brisk through the first half of the day, but they should settle down by the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

As the wind turns to the south on Friday, our highs will rise back to near 50°, with 60s expected this Easter weekend. Don’t be surprised if temperatures are several degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore. The forecast looks dry through the weekend, with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing next week.

There may be a few late-day sprinkles Easter Sunday, but much of the day looks dry for any egg hunts or other outdoor activities. There will be a better chance for scattered showers, even a few t’storms, early in the next work week. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flurries possible, then clouds decrease overnight. Quite chilly. LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, and brisk. Wind weakens for the afternoon. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Warmer with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Late-day sprinkle? HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers? HIGH: 62

