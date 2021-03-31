Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are implementing their own mask ordinances Wednesday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s statewide public health order.

The Supreme Court ruling does not impact local ordinances, business mask requirements or federal mask requirements. Private entities may still require masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 until a majority of the population is vaccinated.

Action 2 News is reaching out to communities to find out where mask ordinances exist. A municipal ordinance has to be passed by a city or common council.

DE PERE

De Pere’s City Council approved a mask mandate in public buildings for people age five and older. People with medical conditions are exempt. Churches are also exempt. There is no end date on the current ordinance.

GREEN BAY

Green Bay’s municipal mask ordinance expires at midnight. An alder tells Action 2 News the council is calling an emergency special meeting Thursday to discuss the next steps.

OSHKOSH

Oshkosh’s face covering ordinance took effect immediately after the Supreme Court order was issued. It requires people age five and older to wear face masks in public buildings. The ordinance is in effect until April 30.

The city’s common council passed the ordinance at its March 9 meeting in response to the legal challenge against the statewide mandate.

“The Council has determined that a face covering ordinance is a reasonable measure necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community. The local ordinance applies to enclosed spaces accessible to the public. The ordinance creates a number of exceptions similar to orders by states and other municipalities. They include making exceptions for persons from wearing face coverings while eating and drinking, when necessary to receive certain services, persons with chronic upper respiratory or other medical or other disabilities that may prevent or impair the person’s ability to wear a face covering, persons engaged in exercise and individual speakers or performers.”

The ordinance includes an exception for schools and state and federal entities. Schools and state buildings will be able to make their own rules.

