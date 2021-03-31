Advertisement

Leonhard says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Wisconsin

Wisconsin DC gives reason for declining Packers’ job
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a football before an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Madison, Wis. As lopsided matchups go, No. 4 Wisconsin’s season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night could provide at least one interesting storyline. The Badgers’ will debut a young secondary with three new starters against a foe that likes to air it out. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season, even for an opportunity as tempting as his home state’s NFL team.

Leonhard was a prime candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position and had been offered the job according to multiple reports. but opted to return for a sixth season on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff. The Packers instead hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

“I love Madison,” Leonhard said. “To me, there’s some unfinished business with the University of Wisconsin. I love this group of kids and want to continue to develop them. With COVID being the way it was last year, I’d have felt a specific way about myself having left after that season.”

Leonhard aimed high as he specified the nature of his unfinished business at Wisconsin, which opened spring practice this week.

“I came here wanting to win a national championship, I came here wanting to win the Big Ten as a player,” said Leonhard, who played safety for the Badgers from 2001-04 before starting a 10-year NFL career. “Nothing’s changed as a coach. We haven’t done that since I’ve been back. The goals haven’t changed. I feel like we have a group that can accomplish that.”

Wisconsin struggled to a 4-3 record last year but ranked fifth nationally in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. Wisconsin has finished in the top five in total defense and top 10 in total defense in three of Leonhard’s four seasons as defensive coordinator.

Leonhard acknowledged the Green Bay situation was particularly enticing.

“They’re right on the fringe of a Super Bowl and have been for a while now,” Leonhard said. “Definitely a difficult decision to have to make.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
Teams clear a one-pot meth operation in Langlade County. March 29, 2021.
Exploded meth pots, hundreds of used needles found at Langlade County home
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows
Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40

Latest News

Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
Packers announce invoice updates for season ticket holders, will play international game by 2030
St. Norbert senior battles Stage 3 Cancer
St. Norbert hockey team's Davison battles Stage 3 Cancer
St. Norbert Senior Defenseman Luke Davison reads a letter sent by NHL Hall of Famer Mario...
St. Norbert Hockey’s Davison battles Stage 3 Cancer
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster