Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin DNR discusses PFAS monitoring

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that are well-known for contaminating drinking water and associated with a number of health risks.

Action 2 News has previously reported on problems with the drinking water in the Marinette and Peshtigo area due to the chemicals used at the Tyco firefighting foam plant.

RELATED: Tyco facility reissued discharge permit by Wisconsin DNR

In addition, residents on French Island near La Crosse currently can’t use their well water due to high levels of PFAS contamination.

The chemicals don’t easily break down in the environment and have been used for decades in a range of products, including firefighting foam and stain-resistant sprays. They have been detected in humans, wildlife, fish and in the groundwater, surface water, soil and air.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are working on the problem and monitoring the growing situation around the state.

RELATED: Plan for fighting PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin is released

As previously reported, Wisconsin health officials put together groundwater quality standards for a dozen man-made chemicals known as PFAS just last year. CLICK HERE for the full list.

Action 2 News discussed the situation with Mimi Johnson, the DNR’s Policy Director of Emerging Contaminants.

RELATED: 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Putting an end to “forever” chemicals

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
Teams clear a one-pot meth operation in Langlade County. March 29, 2021.
Exploded meth pots, hundreds of used needles found at Langlade County home
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows
Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40

Latest News

St. Norbert College encouraging STEM students to pursue education.
St. Norbert College using a grant to create pathways for STEM students to become educators
Ralph Cook
TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER: What to expect in April
David Ernst discusses April's averages
WEATHER TALK: Changes from March to April
creek
INTERVIEW: DNR monitoring PFAS