INTERVIEW: Wisconsin DNR discusses PFAS monitoring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that are well-known for contaminating drinking water and associated with a number of health risks.

Action 2 News has previously reported on problems with the drinking water in the Marinette and Peshtigo area due to the chemicals used at the Tyco firefighting foam plant.

In addition, residents on French Island near La Crosse currently can’t use their well water due to high levels of PFAS contamination.

The chemicals don’t easily break down in the environment and have been used for decades in a range of products, including firefighting foam and stain-resistant sprays. They have been detected in humans, wildlife, fish and in the groundwater, surface water, soil and air.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are working on the problem and monitoring the growing situation around the state.

As previously reported, Wisconsin health officials put together groundwater quality standards for a dozen man-made chemicals known as PFAS just last year. CLICK HERE for the full list.

Action 2 News discussed the situation with Mimi Johnson, the DNR’s Policy Director of Emerging Contaminants.

