Gov. Evers puts attention on state budget for potholes

Pothole repairs
Pothole repairs(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor’s roads budget.

Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Appleton, Chippewa Falls and Wausau.

Evers’ 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities.

Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen. Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.

