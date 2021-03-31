Advertisement

Fremont woman arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI

arrested handcuff graphic
arrested handcuff graphic(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County woman has been arrested on suspicion of her 6th intoxicated driving offense.

Dawn J. Bowden-Higginbotham, 45, Fremont, was taken into custody on the morning of March 31.

At about 5:55 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a possible impaired driver on County Highway U. A trooper spotted the driver making “unsafe lane deviations,” according to the State Patrol.

The trooper pulled over Bowden-Higginbotham and attempted to conduct field sobriety tests.

Bowden-Higginbotham was arrested on suspicion of 6th offense Operating While Intoxicated.

The case remains under investigation pending blood test results.

Online court records show Bowden-Higginbotham was convicted of 5th OWI in Waupaca County in 2018. She was sentenced to nine months in jail with release privileges. Her license was revoked for two years.

