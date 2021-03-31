Advertisement

De Pere man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

Daniel F. Deyo (photo from 2015 arrest in Brown County)
Daniel F. Deyo (photo from 2015 arrest in Brown County)(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man has been arrested on suspicion of his 5th intoxicated driving offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Daniel F. Deyo, 51.

On March 31, Deyo lost control of his vehicle in the area of County Highway II west of Spring Road Drive in Winnebago County. The State Patrol says Deyo hit a concrete culvert and ran away from the scene. He was located a short time later.

A trooper “smelled the odor of intoxicants” coming from Deyo, according to the State Patrol. The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Deyo for 5th offense Operating While Intoxicated.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m.

The State Patrol says the investigation continues pending blood test results. No official charges are listed in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Teams clear a one-pot meth operation in Langlade County. March 29, 2021.
Exploded meth pots, hundreds of used needles found at Langlade County home
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows
Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
Fire destroys a home on Green Bay's east side. March 30, 2021.
Fire destroys home on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives
Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
Packers announce invoice updates for season ticket holders, will play international game by 2030
St. John's Homeless Shelter Staff propose pilot program to help those experiencing homelessness...
City Council approves St. John’s Homeless Shelter initiative, reports to be submitted throughout program’s entirety