De Pere man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man has been arrested on suspicion of his 5th intoxicated driving offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Daniel F. Deyo, 51.

On March 31, Deyo lost control of his vehicle in the area of County Highway II west of Spring Road Drive in Winnebago County. The State Patrol says Deyo hit a concrete culvert and ran away from the scene. He was located a short time later.

A trooper “smelled the odor of intoxicants” coming from Deyo, according to the State Patrol. The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Deyo for 5th offense Operating While Intoxicated.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m.

The State Patrol says the investigation continues pending blood test results. No official charges are listed in Winnebago County.

