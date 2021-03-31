A POW bracelet’s journey home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two brothers from the Fox Valley will embark on a journey next week to North Carolina.

They’re traveling to pay tribute to a Vietnam War POW they’ve never met, but are connected by a bracelet more than 50 years old.

In 1970, during the Vietnam War, a group of California students created commemorative bracelets with the intention that American Prisoners Of War not be forgotten.

They sold for $3, and those who wore the bracelets vowed to leave them on until the soldier named on the bracelet, or their remains, were returned home.

“They were somewhat popular back when I was in high school, in Neenah all those years ago and it was a way of showing support for the POWs over in Vietnam, you’re not forgotten, so I do remember wearing that for some time when I was in high school,” recalls Karl Schrampfer from Grand Chute.

The name on Schrampfer’s bracelet read Air Force Maj. Norman McDaniel.

“He was shot down on 7-21-66 and spent six years in a POW camp, that just almost unfathomable,” explains Schrampfer.

“I remember my brother having this POW bracelet and during I believe it was called Operation Homecoming, when most of the POWs came home, Karl couldn’t be there that day and I remember my mom and I watching on TV and as each POW got off the aircraft they were announcing their names and we were watching, oh hey, that’s the name that Karl has on his bracelet,” recalls Marty Schrampfer, Karl’s brother who lives in Neenah.

With his POW safely home in North Carolina, Karl Schrampfer took off his bracelet, tucked it away and went on with his life.

“If you’d ask my wife I’m a terrible pack rat, but in this instance it turned out to be a good thing,” says Karl Schrampfer with a chuckle.

“Just kind of forgot about it after that and then maybe a year and a half ago I was watching TV and I came across the move, The Hanoi Hilton, and as I’m watching that it kind of reminded me about that whole thing with the bracelet,” explains Marty Schrampfer

“So Marty asked me about it and I found it in a top dresser drawer and then there was a conversation, wouldn’t it be cool to take it back to him and my reaction was, ‘yeah, we’re going to drive from Wisconsin to North Carolina and take this bracelet back, yeah right, well actually that’s what we’re going to do next week,’” says Karl Schrampfer.

That was last spring, and then COVID-19 hit, delaying the trip not only once, but again last fall.

But maybe that’s how it was meant to be, because over the past year, Karl Schrampfer and now retired Col. McDaniel became friends.

“Was able to get information, contacted him, I received two letters via snail mail in his beautiful cursive and we’ve spoken on the phone a few times, he’s actually worked in later years as a motivational speaker, you get off the phone with him and you just feel uplifted, he’s just a wonderful guy, so looking forward to meeting him, that’ll be next week,” says Karl Schrampfer.

The two brothers plan to spend two days with Col. McDaniel, a meeting they both consider an honor.

“Nice way to acknowledge all his sacrifice, what he did for the country and to meet a true patriot,” says Karl Schrampfer with a smile.

