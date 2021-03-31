A CHILLY END TO THE MONTH OF MARCH

March may be going out like a lamb... But it’s being served up cold! A blustery northwest wind will keep our temperatures mostly in the 30s. Wind chills will only be in the 20s. That’s a far cry from the milder weather we had over the past couple days.

Some sunshine is likely in the Fox Valley this morning, but low clouds will spread from the Northwoods, farther south into eastern Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible too, but no accumulating snow. Look for the clouds to gradually decrease tonight.

The first day of April looks colder than average too, but warmer weather will return soon. As the wind turns to the south on Friday, our highs will rise back into the 50s, then 60s as we head into the Easter weekend. Don’t be surprised if temperatures are several degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore. The forecast now looks dry through the weekend, with chances of showers and thunderstorms next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Colder and blustery. Clouds thicken. A few flurries, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 37, with wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A few evening flurries? Quite chilly. LOW: 17

THURSDAY: A few early clouds, otherwise sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Warm and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 66 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 67

