2 officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Two U.S. Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said Trump should be held responsible for inciting the crowd.

They said they suffered injuries and emotional damages from the attack.

The lawsuit said Hemby “was crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, was “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face.

Blassingame claimed he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back.

The lawsuit says Blassingame now suffers from depression.

The two officers have been with the force for a combined 28 years.

Each of them is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Trump hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit.

WARNING: The video below includes content that may be disturbing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

