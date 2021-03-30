STILL BREEZY, WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND

There’s a cold front chugging along through the Great Lakes. As it passes, the wind will veer to the west into this afternoon. It’s going to be breezy again, but not quite as windy as yesterday. With that west wind, our already mild temperatures will slowly fall after lunch. High temps today will be mostly in the low and middle 50s, but expect temperatures to dip into the 40s late in the day.

With the cold front moving through the region, you’ll see more clouds around. However, the air is fairly dry, so there’s only a SLIGHT chance of showers, especially northwest of the Fox Cities. Look for decreasing clouds across the area later tonight.

Meanwhile, the temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster ride the next several days. Tomorrow looks colder with highs in the 30s... But we’ll soar into the mild 60s during the Easter weekend, with cooler weather closer to the lakeshore.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 15-30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. SLIGHT chance of a morning shower. Still breezy. HIGH: 54, slowly falling this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Colder and brisk. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. Less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 37

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. HIGH: 63

