STILL BREEZY, TURNING COOLER

A cold front will push through Northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. As it passes, the wind will veer to the west, and temperatures will drop. It’s going to be breezy again, but not quite as windy as yesterday. Temperatures will be warmest around midday with highs near 60... but we should fall through the 50s and into the 40s this afternoon.

The air is fairly dry, so there likely won’t be any rain as the front passes. This mix of sun and clouds will continue, and clouds may decrease later tonight. Temperatures will slip into the 20s tonight with wind chills in the teens Wednesday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow, and it will be the coldest day of the next seven.

Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster ride the next several days. Lows should bottom out near 20° Thursday morning with highs recovering back to around 40° during the afternoon. We should be into the lower 50s on Friday. Highs should get back into the 60s this weekend! Our next, best opportunity for rain looks to arrive early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW/W 15-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 60, falling this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Colder and brisk. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

EASTER SUNDAY: Mild with increasing clouds. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.