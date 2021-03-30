Advertisement

STILL BREEZY, TURNING COOLER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blustery west winds will continue overnight, bringing in a round of much colder air. We start the day Wednesday in the 20s... And only warm into the mid to upper 30s for daytime high temperatures - that’s about 10° colder than average! Chilly northwest winds will keep wind chills mostly in the 20s. Wednesday should start with sun, but then more clouds arrive. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a few flurries to the north. Wednesday night looks particularly cold with low temperatures into the teens and low 20s.

Thursday brings less wind and more sun! Temperatures will flirt with 40° for daytime highs. Warmer 50s return Friday... And it still looks like 60s return for the weekend. The next best rain chances arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Some early sun, then more clouds. Colder and blustery. Flurries NORTH? HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

EASTER SUNDAY: Mild with increasing clouds. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Again, some showers. HIGH: 62

