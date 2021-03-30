Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300
A fireball is seen on our Oshkosh Skycam. March 29, 2021
Oshkosh fireball spotted on Action 2 News This Morning
COVID-19 vaccine
Can an employer require an employee to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather pushing through
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather pushing through
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, bystander doesn't come to her aid