Ray Nitschke Bridge back open to traffic in Green Bay

Ray Nitschke Bridge scene
Ray Nitschke Bridge scene(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Ray Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay appears to be back open to traffic.

Police and members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department had asked drivers to avoid the bridge earlier in the afternoon while they searched for a person in the water.

A nearby camera showed emergency crews were no longer on the bridge late Tuesday afternoon, and traffic was moving freely on the bridge.

Green Bay Police haven’t provided any new details about the search for the person in the water.

INITIAL REPORT: Green Bay Police and members of the Green Bay Fire Department are asking community members to avoid the area of the Ray Nitschke Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Police sent an advisory out just before 2:30 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of Main Street and Dousman Street.

According to police, they’re responding to a person in the water.

Anyone traveling in the downtown area can take the Walnut Street or Mason Street Bridges as an alternative.

Police didn’t immediately say how long they would be in the area.

Check back for more details as they become available.

