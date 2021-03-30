More pharmacies able to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is expanding partnerships with pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

Seven more pharmacy groups and suppliers are joining the program, the Department of Health Services said Tuesday:

Costco

CVS

Good Neighbor/AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (independent pharmacy members)

Health Mart (independent pharmacy members)

Hy-Vee

Medicine Shoppe/Cardinal Health (independent pharmacy members)

Topco (independent pharmacy members)

Together, they have 595 more locations around the state where vaccines will be available.

To learn how to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, click the links above for Costco, CVS or Hy-Vee, or call your local, independent pharmacy.

The Good Neighbor Pharmacy website lists 8 locations in WBAY’s viewing area; the Health Mart pharmacy store locator lists 10; the Medicine Shoppe website lists one location in Two Rivers; Topco is affiliated with American Associated Pharmacies and Piggly Wiggly Midwest stores.

The pharmacies will receive up to 95,000 first vaccine doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and will be in addition to -- not in place of -- Wisconsin’s regular allocations from the federal government.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake wrote in a statement announcing the new partnerships. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible.”

These pharmacy groups are in addition to pharmacies in Wisconsin that already partnered in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including Hometown and independent CPESN pharmacies; Kroger; Meijer; Walgreens; Walmart; and Managed Health Care Associates, which focused on administering vaccines in long-term care facilities.

