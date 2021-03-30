Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
More boats, aircraft to join search for missing canoers
A fireball is seen on our Oshkosh Skycam. March 29, 2021
Oshkosh fireball spotted on Action 2 News This Morning

Latest News

The graffiti was sprayed on the church building at around 4 a.m. on Palm Sunday.
Catholic Church tagged with graffiti referencing demons on Palm Sunday
Church defaced with graffiti on Palm Sunday
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate a “trailblazing slate” of...
Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
The trial continues for the ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
Chauvin murder trial testimony to resume