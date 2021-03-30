Advertisement

Kaukauna assisted living facility allowing visitors for first time since COVID outbreak

Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in...
Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Canton, Mass., shares a hug with her daughter Anne Darling, of Attleboro, Mass., right, during a visit, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the nursing home, in Canton. Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have a loved one in a nursing home or an assisted living facility, in person visits could be an option for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago the state updated the guidelines for visitation.

On Monday afternoon our cameras were there as The Landings of Kaukauna opened up the front door.

As a resident, Joyce Moore was caught by surprise when her niece Joan Lorge showed up.

“It’s been a year since I’ve been able to come into this room so while we would visit thru the window it’s just very nice to be a little closer and personally,” Lorge said.

Being able to resume visitation is a big deal, for both the residents and the staff who’ve had to see the impact of the extended isolation.

Jen Fiser serves as Director of Wellness Nurse for the facility.

She said, “I took the position a week after COVID started so I have not known anything but COVID at the facility and it’s really nice to finally open and have families come in. It’s been a tough year all around for staff and residents, not seeing their loved ones.”

Those who show up, can still expect to see signs on the door, highlighting the COVID protocols in place to ensure safety.

Fiser added, “We are still doing COVID screening with everyone. They have to wear their mask. We do the screening with the temperature, any signs or symptoms of COVID, have they been exposed to anyone with COVID. We’re only allowing two visitors per family member. Doing everything to still protect, because it’s still out there.”

Many residents, we’re told by staff, are extremely grateful for this first opportunity to reconnect in person, after a year of missing out on big events, holiday celebrations, and even kids being born.

“It feels pretty special I tell you. It’s the first visitor I’ve had for what seems like forever,” said Moore.

