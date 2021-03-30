Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, Action 2 News at 4:30 is speaking with the two candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

Long-time Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr resigned and started a consultant business. Kerr says she has a proven track record of closing achievement gaps and is running for superintendent because she has a “vision to create a world-class education system” that would have higher graduation rates and be the highest-performing education system in the nation.

She wants schools back open full-time, 5 days a week. Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Kerr about how she would get school districts the support they need in this pandemic, how she feels virtual and hybrid learning has affected student learning, and how she would work with the Legislature and governor. Watch her interview above.

