In-person visits resume at ThedaCare long-term care facilities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person visits have resumed at ThedaCare’s long-term care facilities.

People can now visit loved ones at The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor.

“The in-person visits, reconnecting residents with their loved ones, brought a lot of smiles and long overdue hugs,” said Denise Gloede, ThedaCare Vice President of Post-Acute Care. “For the past year, these families have been creative in finding ways to connect with loved ones, and we are so proud of their strength and resiliency.”

The Heritage resident Audrey Brandt has been talking to her daughter, Kathy, on the phone every day. Due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions, they’ve spent months apart.

Audrey is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Mother and daughter had their in-person visit on March 25.

“My mother was excited, and full of hope,” Kathy said. “She was talking a mile a minute on the phone, encouraged by what being fully vaccinated would mean for seeing family.”

Visitors will be screened and visitations will take place in a designated area for social distancing.

Residents who are fully vaccinated can have close contact with their loved one while masked.

Virtual visits are still available.

Visitations will be allowed unless:

• The county’s positivity rate is above 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated

• The resident has a confirmed COVID-19 infection (until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission based precautions)

• The resident is in quarantine (until they have met criteria for release from quarantine)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.