Green Bay-based transportation company to open headquarters at Packers’ Titletown Office development

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A transportation management and technology provider has become the first company to announce they will be occupying part of the Titletown Office building.

According to the Green Bay Packers, Titletown Development LLC announced Monday that Breakthrough will be putting its headquarters in the Titletown Office.

The building is located along Lombardi Avenue and Marlee Lane in the west end of Titletown, and is seven stories high. The stories include a first-floor lobby, five levels of office space and a top floor for meeting and event space for tenants to use.

Officials say Breakthrough plans to move into the space in late fall of this year, and more than 100 Breakthrough team members will occupy the fifth and much of the fourth floor of the office tower.

Construction of the building is still underway.

According to the company, all of Breakthrough’s team members will be moving to the new location. The company will be vacating the current Depot location, but plans to continue to have a presence at the Technology and Innovation Center, located at Backstage at the Meyer.

