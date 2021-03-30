Fox Cities Job Center reopens for in person appointments

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Workforce development officials say the Fox Cities Job Center in Menasha is back open for in person appointments after only offering virtual services for a period of time due to the pandemic.

Officials say the Job Center, located on 1802 Appleton Road in Menasha, is now open for limited, in person appointments, which are 50 minutes in length.

No walk-in appointments are available.

Appointments, which will only happen during select hours, can be made by calling 920-997-3272. Those hours can be found below.

In addition, a maximum of two appointments per week, per person, can be scheduled.

Face masks must be properly worn by all staff and visitors.

Anyone who has been laid off, or wants to search for a new career, can fill out a for by CLICKING HERE to find someone ready to help.

Appointment Hours:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 12;30 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 12;30 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

All visitors must be able to use computers, and have basic computer navigation skills.

Officials say one additional person can be brought to the appointment to enter data into a computer, if it’s necessary.

