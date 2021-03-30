Four vying for two seats on Green Bay Area Public School Board

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four candidates are running to fill two seats on the Green Bay Area Public School Board.

Action 2 News asked each of them what they felt are some of the biggest challenges facing the district as its dealt with school closures and online learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhonda Sitnikau is vying for her second term on the Green Bay school board.

A mother who felt it was her duty to be a voice for the community to help address district challenges.

“One of the biggest issues and barriers that we’re experiencing right now and that we have data to support, is that students are struggling academically as well as personally. Thankfully we are moving forward with some in person learning opportunities for students which should give some relief to students and families on that,” said Sitnikau.

Bryan Milz is hoping to secure a spot at the board table . As middle school special education teacher in the West De Pere School District, he’s experienced firsthand the challenges a district faces daily.

“There are differences as far as students achievement and their socioeconomic background and also the identification of students needing special education service. That’s one thing the district will need to continue to address; the access to education for all students and making sure students are being successful,” said Milz.

If elected, Nancy Welch would also be a newcomer to the board, bringing with her more than 40 years of special education experience.

The Green Bay native says one challenge the board needs to take up is reevaluating curriculum.

“It must be age appropriate and universal, we must teach using best practices. We need to look at our testing regimen we also need to allow teachers and principals to have the flexibility to inspire a joy of learning in their classrooms and their school buildings,” said Welch.

Andrew Becker is hoping to secure his 8th term on the board.

One district challenge he’s seen is continued work on a smooth online learning experience.

“Making sure the technology is there to make sure kids feel at home in their classes. It was a big decision on whether we would try to keep kids together in their same classes with their same classmates or have...the virtual group who would have kids and teachers be virtual,” said Becker.

The election is April 6.

