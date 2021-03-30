Fire destroys home on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A citizen and two police officers required medical treatment after house fire on Green Bay’s east side.

Six people were displaced from the home. Investigators say the home is considered a “total loss.”

At about midnight, Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of East Shore Drive. They received a report that a 12-year-old child was “unaccounted for.”

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from second floor windows and the roof line.

“Aggressive search and fire control efforts were immediately initiated and the fire was under control within 10 minutes,” says Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

The 12-year-old child was later found at a family member’s home down the street, according to the fire department. The child was not hurt.

One person suffered minor burns trying to escape the fire. That person was treated and released.

Two Green Bay Police Officers were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $245,000, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

