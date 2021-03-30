All lanes of southbound I-41 at WIS 441 back open following temporary closure due to fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say all lanes of southbound I-41 in Appleton at WIS 441 are back open following a temporary closure Tuesday.
The closure happened during the evening rush hour, and was caused due to a grass fire in the area.
INITIAL REPORT: State transportation officials say a fire has caused a portion of southbound I-41 to temporarily close during the Tuesday evening rush hour in Outagamie County.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire has caused all lanes of I-41 to be closed at WIS 441 in Appleton.
Appleton Police also tweeted about the fire, saying a grass fire was near Ballard Road.
The closure is expected to last for about two hours, according to authorities.
Wisconsin 511 says delays should be expected.
