Advertisement

All lanes of southbound I-41 at WIS 441 back open following temporary closure due to fire

WisDOT says all southbound lanes of I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a grass fire.
WisDOT says all southbound lanes of I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a grass fire.(WisDOT/511)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say all lanes of southbound I-41 in Appleton at WIS 441 are back open following a temporary closure Tuesday.

The closure happened during the evening rush hour, and was caused due to a grass fire in the area.

INITIAL REPORT: State transportation officials say a fire has caused a portion of southbound I-41 to temporarily close during the Tuesday evening rush hour in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire has caused all lanes of I-41 to be closed at WIS 441 in Appleton.

Appleton Police also tweeted about the fire, saying a grass fire was near Ballard Road.

The closure is expected to last for about two hours, according to authorities.

Wisconsin 511 says delays should be expected.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300
COVID-19 vaccine
Can an employer require an employee to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Grass fire causes temporary closure of southbound I-41 at WIS 441
All Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5
All Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5
Republican state lawmakers offer their priorities for federal stimulus money
DEBRIEF: GOP lawmakers' plans for federal money
Nurse puts a cotton swab on an arm after injecting a COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin vaccination expansion