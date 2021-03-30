All lanes of southbound I-41 at WIS 441 back open following temporary closure due to fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say all lanes of southbound I-41 in Appleton at WIS 441 are back open following a temporary closure Tuesday.

The closure happened during the evening rush hour, and was caused due to a grass fire in the area.

INITIAL REPORT: State transportation officials say a fire has caused a portion of southbound I-41 to temporarily close during the Tuesday evening rush hour in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire has caused all lanes of I-41 to be closed at WIS 441 in Appleton.

Alert | OUTAGAMIE Co | Fire | I-41 SB | WIS 441 SB | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 30, 2021

Appleton Police also tweeted about the fire, saying a grass fire was near Ballard Road.

The closure is expected to last for about two hours, according to authorities.

Wisconsin 511 says delays should be expected.

All SB lanes of HWY 41 near Ballard RD are closed due to a grass fire in the area. Crews are on scene and we will provide updates when we are able. Follow @AppletonPD_WI on YouGetItFirst for alerts. pic.twitter.com/qaMlfwW1f6 — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) March 30, 2021

