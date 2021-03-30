Advertisement

Exploded meth pots, hundreds of used needles found at Langlade County home

Meth Arrest graphic
Meth Arrest graphic(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers found a meth lab, dangerous chemical and hundreds of used hypodermic needles during a search of a home in Langlade County Monday.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and Antigo Police responded to a home in the Township of Wolf River to execute a search warrant. They found an “extensive clandestine one pot methamphetamine lab” in a garage and on the property.

Investigators say they safely removed more than 60 one-pot meth vessels, hazardous chemicals, fuels, medications and items used in meth production.

“Several of the methamphetamine production vessels had previously exploded,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers also found more than 1,000 used hypodermic needles.

The Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team were able to remove the hazardous materials and dispose of them. The garage was condemned.

A 39-year-old Langlade County man was taken into custody. He’s being held at the Langlade County Jail on multiple charges, including meth, guns, obstruction and child neglect. His name was not released.

Multiple agencies helped in the investigation.

