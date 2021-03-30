Authorities searching for 2 people in Lake Winnebago after receiving report of a capsized canoe
The U.S. Coast Guard has also been asked to help with the search
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re searching for two people in the water of Lake Winnebago after they received a report of a capsized canoe on Monday.
According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, there are two victims in the water, and phone contact has been lost with them.
The Sheriff’s Office says their boat has not found the two victims.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office searching the water, the Coast Guard has also been called in.
The Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News they’re waiting for a Coast Guard chopper from Traverse City, Michigan.
As of this time, authorities haven’t released what time they received the report of a capsized canoe.
No word on where the boaters are from, or how old they are.
According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department’s Facebook page, they are also assisting with the search.
Late Monday evening, the Fire Department’s Twitter page said two rescue boats were in the water trying to locate boaters.
Action 2 News has reached out to both the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident.
This story will be updated as details become available.
