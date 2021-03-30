Advertisement

Authorities searching for 2 people in Lake Winnebago after receiving report of a capsized canoe

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been asked to help with the search
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re searching for two people in the water of Lake Winnebago after they received a report of a capsized canoe on Monday.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, there are two victims in the water, and phone contact has been lost with them.

The Sheriff’s Office says their boat has not found the two victims.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office searching the water, the Coast Guard has also been called in.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News they’re waiting for a Coast Guard chopper from Traverse City, Michigan.

As of this time, authorities haven’t released what time they received the report of a capsized canoe.

No word on where the boaters are from, or how old they are.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department’s Facebook page, they are also assisting with the search.

FDLFR responding to Lake Winnebago along with FDLCO Sheriff for a report of a capsized canoe on the lake nearby Lakeside West.

Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Monday, March 29, 2021

Late Monday evening, the Fire Department’s Twitter page said two rescue boats were in the water trying to locate boaters.

Action 2 News has reached out to both the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
Remembering the life of Sara Holub
Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar

Latest News

Four candidates vying for two seats on school board.
Four vying for two seats on Green Bay Area Public School Board
GBAPSD Board candidates sound off on challenges the district faces
GBAPSD Board candidates sound off on challenges the district faces
Kaukauna assisted living facility allowing visitors for first time since COVID outbreak
Kaukauna assisted living facility allowing visitors for first time since COVID outbreak
Unemployment
Fox Cities Job Center reopens for in person appointments