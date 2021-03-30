Authorities searching for 2 people in Lake Winnebago after receiving report of a capsized canoe

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re searching for two people in the water of Lake Winnebago after they received a report of a capsized canoe on Monday.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, there are two victims in the water, and phone contact has been lost with them.

The Sheriff’s Office says their boat has not found the two victims.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office searching the water, the Coast Guard has also been called in.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News they’re waiting for a Coast Guard chopper from Traverse City, Michigan.

As of this time, authorities haven’t released what time they received the report of a capsized canoe.

No word on where the boaters are from, or how old they are.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department’s Facebook page, they are also assisting with the search.

FDLFR responding to Lake Winnebago along with FDLCO Sheriff for a report of a capsized canoe on the lake nearby Lakeside West. Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Monday, March 29, 2021

Late Monday evening, the Fire Department’s Twitter page said two rescue boats were in the water trying to locate boaters.

FDLFR responding to Lake Winnebago along with FDLCO Sheriff for a report of a capsized canoe on the lake nearby Lakeside West. Two rescue boats in the water trying to locate boaters. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 30, 2021

UPDATE ON LAKE WINNEBAGO INCIDENT FROM EARLIER TONIGHT:



FDLFR is assisted Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department with a boater distress call on the Lake north of Lakeside West. The Fond du Lac Sheriff will be handling any media inquires related to this incident. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 30, 2021

Action 2 News has reached out to both the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.