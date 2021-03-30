All Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday as the state leads the nation in getting vaccines in arms.

“Expanding COVID19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible,” Evers tweeted.

As of March 30, Wisconsin has administered 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines.

More than one million people are fully vaccinated.

More than half of our 65-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health Services says some areas of the state may have a higher demand for vaccinations and may have waitlists.

Previously, Gov. Evers said everyone would be eligible starting May 1. This is about a month ahead of schedule.

Studies and trials are still underway for children under the age of 16.

The CDC released data this week that shows the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think the original motivation that people would say is ‘I want to protect myself.’ Which is right, we want everybody to be healthy. Some people would say, ‘I don’t need the vaccine because I’m going to do fine with COVID.’ Probably not the right attitude, but now even more, you get vaccinated not only for yourself, but you get vaccinated for everybody you love. Because we have proof you’re going to prevent it from spreading. You’re not going to give it to your children, your parents,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

The state announced Tuesday that more pharmacies will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

