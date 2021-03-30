Advertisement

Air National Guard training shakes Winnebago County

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A large boom could be heard in parts of Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, specifically, in Winnebago County.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the sound originated from training done by members of the Air National Guard out of Volk Field.

The Oshkosh Police Department took to Facebook to let citizens know what the noise was, after they said they had received reports of a loud boom.

If you’d like to sign up to receive alerts regarding when training will be done by the Air National Guard, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

