3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “You have the most beautiful fangs I’ve ever seen”

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve seen the amazing things that computers can do, and more recently we’ve seen some eye-opening examples of artificial intelligence. Recently, Brad showed you how the MyHeritage.com website is bringing motion to old photos, giving a sense of life to people who’ve been dead for decades.

So how are computers with the English language? Language is certainly more nuanced than a picture.

Brad shows you the hilarious results when you ask a computer with artificial intelligence to write your love letters for you.

While computers may be able to insert Forrest Gump into a meeting with President Kennedy or a younger Luke Skywalker into The Mandalorian, they’re not going to fool anyone into thinking there’s a newfound sonnet by William Shakespeare.

