Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed a milestone with over 1 million residents vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus, as the state reported fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases for the first time in two weeks. The state reports the COVID-19 death total went up by 3 -- a low number, yet the highest in five days.

As we reported earlier Monday, the Department of Health Services reports 1,001,142 residents received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. A total 1,707,247 residents have received at least one shot, and a total 2,720,952 “shots in the arm” have been administered to people in Wisconsin, including people who live out of state but might work here.

“Having one million Wisconsinites who have completed their vaccine series is yet another strong indicator that our vaccine program is working. Thank you to our vaccinators for getting us to this milestone,” Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon by the governor’s office.

There was the usual weekend dip in vaccination numbers. The number of people receiving a shot increased by 7,410 and 5,723 completed their vaccine regimen compared to Sunday’s report. These numbers by include shots given over the past couple of days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

The state is averaging 48,428 “shots in the arm” per day over the past 7 days.

The governor’s office says Wisconsin ranks first in the nation in percentage of doses administered, and is first among the Great Lakes states for total doses administered per 100,000 residents.

“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” Gov. Evers wrote. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”

Here’s a look at the percentages that received and completed their vaccinations, by age group:

16-17: 4.2% received/0.7% completed

18-24: 14.8% received/6.3% completed

25-34: 22.1% received/11.0% completed

35-44: 27.8% received/13.5% completed

45-54: 28.5% received/13.4% completed

55-64: 35.6% received/14.0% completed

65+: 74.8% received/56.6% completed

MONDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS IN NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 75,048 (28.4%) 45,346 (17.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 13,130 (26.2%) 7,717 (15.4%) Dodge (87,839) 20,763 (23.6%) 12,669 (14.4%) Door (27,668) (NE) 11,352 (41.0%) 6,673 (24.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 27,115 (26.2%) 18,088 (17.5%) Forest (9,004) 2,694 (29.9%) 2,069 (23.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,113 (25.9%) 888 (20.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,375 (28.4%) 3,629 (19.2%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,182 (25.4%) 3,308 (16.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 23,811 (30.1%) 13,908 (17.6%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 10,265 (25.4%) 6,419 (15.9%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,815 (39.8%) 1,272 (27.9%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 10,210 (26.9%) 6,392 (16.9%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 51,028 (27.2%) 30,278 (16.1%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,083 (24.7%) 6,032 (14.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 33,195 (28.8%) 17,429 (15.1%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 13,190 (25.9%) 8,384 (16.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 5,944 (24.3%) 4,067 (16.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47,723 (27.8%) 29,549 (17.2%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 136,981 (28.9%) 82,934 (17.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 148,288 (27.0%) 90,928 (16.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,707,247 (29.3%) 1,001,142 (17.2%)

CASES AND DEATHS

Coronavirus testing found 296 new cases in 35 counties. That’s less than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. It helped bring the 7-day average down slightly to 468 cases per day. There were 2,887 negative results. The state hasn’t had fewer than 300 coronavirus cases in one day since March 15 until now.

The positive results were 9.3% of the 3,183 tests received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time -- the ninth time this month that the daily positivity rate was under 10%.

If you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, such as health care workers, the 7-day average positivity rate has climbed to 2.7%. It’s been climbing since it reached a low of 2.0% on March 10. Health officials says we need to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks -- which have to be over the nose -- and maintaining 6 feet from anyone who isn’t from your household, even visiting friends and relatives.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 6,601, which is still 1.15% of all known cases. The DHS reported one death each in Juneau, Milwaukee and Sawyer counties. There were no revisions to death totals.

County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

576,044 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,466 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,601 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

562,746 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,483 cases still active (1.2%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations were far below the 7-day average again with 33 new COVID-19 patients admitted in the past 24-hour period. The state says 4.8% of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization.

We expect updated numbers on patients later Monday afternoon. Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 230 COVID-19 patients with 66 in intensive care in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region were treating 15 patients, with 4 in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were caring for 29 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU.

The WHA says 346 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are available (23.6%). There are 2,509 of all hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- open (22.45%).

Fox Valley hospitals have 19 open ICU beds among them (18.26%) and 141 of all types of beds (16.52%).

Northeast region hospitals report 51 ICU beds (24.63%) and 282 of all bed types (29.49%) are available.

These hospital beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. Although we use the terms “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,624 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,198 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,516 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,079 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,615 cases (231 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,325 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,227 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,593 (+6) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,170 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,166 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,170 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,002 (+47) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,551 cases (+3) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,512 cases (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,744 cases (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,374 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,221 cases (105 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,066 cases (103 deaths)

Forest - 935 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,726 cases (+1) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,347 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,536 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,949 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 565 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,031 cases (+6) (105 deaths)

Juneau - 3,041 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (21 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 14,948 cases (+3) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,317 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,394 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,493 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,941 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,347 cases (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,865 cases (+1) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 3,999 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,325 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 790 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 100,498 (+86) (1,258 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,377 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,315 cases (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,497 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,834 cases (+10) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,840 cases (+8) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,610 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,019 cases (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,538 cases (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,645 cases (+9) (335 deaths)

Richland - 1,274 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,747 cases (+17) (163 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,471 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,565 cases (+1) (23 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,604 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,236 cases (+8) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,736 cases (+15) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,804 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,451 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,874 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,186 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,010 cases (134 deaths)

Washburn – 1,350 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,045 cases (+3) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,855 cases (498 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,762 cases (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,112 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,450 cases (+22) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,745 cases (+4) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday changes) **

Alger - 284 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 517 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 840 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,770 cases (+13) (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,179 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 965 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,263 cases (+7) (31 deaths)

Iron – 877 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 125 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 138 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 316 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,594 cases (+16) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,650 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 375 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 245 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

