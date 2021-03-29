WINDY BUT MILD TODAY

Skies have turned sunny, and will remain that way for the rest of the afternoon. South winds gusts of 40-45 mph this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Door County and also for areas southwest of Lake Winnebago. These strong winds could take down some tree limbs and cause spotty power outages. The wind could also become an issue for drivers of high profile vehicles.

But, that strong south wind will bring us a boost in the temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s, with 60s south and west of Appleton. Meanwhile, folks along the Lakeshore will have cooler highs in the 40s. With this dry and windy weather, the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across the state. If you have any leftover autumn leaves or brush to burn, it’s probably best to postpone that activity for another time.

Skies will turn cloudy again tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. There will be a few spotty rain showers across the area Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Lows tonight will be mild, staying in the 40s. But, Tuesday will be cooler with a mix of upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the work week with highs limited to the 30s. Both days will be a bit on the breezy side, but not as windy as today.

There will be some left over clouds on Wednesday, but skies should clear back out Thursday. Temperatures will begin to rise, but Thursday will still be below average with highs near 40. Look for lower 50s on Friday with 60s returning this weekend! The weekend is looking dry, but rain showers could return by Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: S 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Windy this afternoon with skies turning sunny. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Gusty winds. Late sprinkles? LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain showers... mainly in the morning. Still breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder, and brisk. Clearing late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.