Suamico’s Fire Department now operating out of new fire station

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suamico Fire Department is celebrating a brand new fire station, a vision that has been years in the making. The fire department hosted a private opening Sunday afternoon, cutting the ribbon at their new $6 million dollar building.

“We can’t wait to start tomorrow and be operating out of here and open the doors and turn the lights on, it’s a beautiful place,” said Joe Bertler, Suamico Fire Chief.

Officials say they’re excited to see this 10-month construction project completed.

“Our fire station 1, the old fire station was about 60-years-old and it was just getting too small. Our fire trucks have gotten bigger, technology’s gotten bigger, there was just no room for firefighters to go,” said Alex Kaker, Village of Suamico’s Administrator.

Bertler says they went from 5,000 sq ft. in the old fire station to 23,000 sq ft. now, adding that space was much needed. Officials say the upgrade has many new features, including hands-free technology, an air vac garage, and a decontamination zone. Bertler says that the Decon Hallway is a sanitizing process, which will decrease firefighters’ risk of getting cancer.

“Basically what that is, is when our firefighters come back fighting a structural fire they might have carcinogens on them. And so there are rooms dedicated to the laundry and to take steam showers, so they actually sweat out some of those carcinogens,” Kaker explained.

Bertler says the firefighter will put their gear in the gear washer and dryer, go into the decontamination and steam showers, wash their personal clothes, and finally change into the extra set of clothes they brought.

“When they return back to their families, it’s just like when they left,” Bertler explained.

Officials say final touches still need to be done and will host a public open house later in the summer after most people have been vaccinated.

