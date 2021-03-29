Advertisement

STRONG SOUTH WINDS BLOW TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You’ll probably see some “milky sunshine” this morning, as high and mid-level clouds pass through the region. Those clouds will be gone by this afternoon, as beautiful blue skies remain.

The wind will get stronger today as our next weathermaker gets closer... South winds MAY gust as high as 45 mph this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Door County and also for areas southwest of Lake Winnebago. These strong winds could take down some tree limbs and cause spotty power outages. The wind could also become an issue for drivers of high profile vehicles.

At least that strong south wind will bring us a boost in the temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the mild 50s, with 60s south and west of Appleton. Meanwhile, folks along the lakeshore will have cooler highs in the 40s. With this milder, dry and windy weather, the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across the state. If you have any leftover autumn leaves or brush to burn, it’s probably best to postpone that activity for another time.

Looking ahead, after a SLIGHT chance of showers tomorrow morning, look for more up and down temperatures... Highs will drop back into the 30s on Wednesday, but we’ll see 60s away from the lakeshore on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 15-35+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Morning milky sunshine. Turning milder, but windy this afternoon. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Gusty winds. Late sprinkles? LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray morning showers. Still breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 62

