Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

DEBRIEF: Cocktails to go
DEBRIEF: Cocktails to go
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Preparing shots of COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Can employers require vaccinations?
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Sunday kicked off the first day restaurants in Wisconsin can sell cocktails to-go, but there...
Law enforcement sharing message to not drink and drive with new to-go cocktail law in effect