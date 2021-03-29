Report: Bucks sign veteran point guard Jeff Teague

MILWAUKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly added to its backcourt. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Bucks are signing point guard Jeff Teague.

Teague, 32, was waived after the Boston Celtics traded him to the Orlando Magic at the NBA Trade Deadline. The move reunites Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer with Teague after their time together with the Atlanta Hawks.

