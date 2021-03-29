Over 1 million Wisconsin residents vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin passed a milestone with over 1 million residents vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,001,142 residents are fully vaccinated, whether it’s the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, according to its dashboard Monday morning. That’s 5,723 more people completing vaccinations since Sunday’s report. These can include vaccinations over the past couple of days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

The state says 1,707,247 Wisconsin residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine since vaccinations started in mid-December.

The state is averaging 48,428 “shots in the arm” per day over the past 7 days. A total 2,720,952 shots have given to people in Wisconsin who are residents or from out of state, such as people from other states who work here.

