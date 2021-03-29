Advertisement

Oshkosh fireball spotted on Action 2 News This Morning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning viewers spotted a possible meteor live on air Monday.

The fireball shot across the sky as we put up our Oshkosh Skycam.

The fireball comes from the right of the screen. It’s faint, so you’ll have to watch closely. The video is located above.

The American Meteorological Society meteor website shows multiple fireball reports in the United States Monday morning. Did you see one? Click here to enter the report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild but windy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild but windy
First Alert Weather
STRONG SOUTH WINDS BLOW TODAY
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
First Alert Weather
WARMER BUT WINDY MONDAY