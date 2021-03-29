Oshkosh fireball spotted on Action 2 News This Morning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning viewers spotted a possible meteor live on air Monday.

The fireball shot across the sky as we put up our Oshkosh Skycam.

The fireball comes from the right of the screen. It’s faint, so you’ll have to watch closely. The video is located above.

The American Meteorological Society meteor website shows multiple fireball reports in the United States Monday morning. Did you see one? Click here to enter the report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.