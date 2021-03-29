One dead after semi and car collide in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a crash involving a semi and car in Waushara County.

The crash happened March 28 on Highway 49 near Cypress Avenue in the Town of Aurora.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name was not released.

The 911 call was received at 4:19 a.m.

The sheriff did not release details of the investigation.

