MORE WIND INTO TUESDAY... THEN MUCH COLDER.

Skies will turn cloudy again tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. There will be a few spotty rain showers across the area Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Lows tonight will be mild, staying in the 40s. But, Tuesday will be cooler with a mix of upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the work week with highs limited to the 30s. Both days will be a bit on the breezy side, but not as windy as today.

There will be some left over clouds on Wednesday, but skies should clear back out Thursday. Temperatures will begin to rise, but Thursday will still be below average with highs near 40. Look for lower 50s on Friday with 60s returning this weekend! The weekend is looking dry, but rain showers could return by Sunday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair evening, then increasing clouds. Gusty winds. Late sprinkles? LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain showers... mainly in the morning. Still breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, colder, and brisk. Clearing late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 60

