Law enforcement sharing message to not drink and drive with new to-go cocktail law in effect

Sunday kicked off the first day restaurants in Wisconsin can sell cocktails to-go, but there are limits to the new law.(Brittney Ermon)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s cocktails to-go law has now gone into effect. Action 2 New first reported last week Governor Evers signed a bill that will allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks and glasses of wine made on premises for consumption off premises if packaged in a sealed, tamper-free container.

Prior to Sunday, bars and restaurants could sell all of the ingredients needed for a craft cocktail to someone ordering takeout -- as long as the drink wasn’t mixed. Those same establishments can now sell those cocktails mixed as long as they’re sealed.

“It’s another source of income for our small business owners who are obviously struggling with everything going on, so this is a great benefit to them and certainly we want people to patronize businesses and help them through this hard time,” says Sgt. Nate Borman with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

But, local law enforcement also wants to make sure the people who are buying these pre-mixed drinks to-go are following the law. Borman adds, “Wisconsin, unfortunately ranks very high in the number of drunk driving related offenses that we have, we just want to encourage people to use the law responsibly. Don’t drink and drive, don’t be consuming alcohol in your car - all the common sense things you would expect.”

While local law enforcement won’t be out actively looking for people who may have broken the seal on their to-go drink before getting home, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it’s not a risk worth taking. “An open intoxicant in your car in a $212 fine, not to mention the likelihood you may get an OWI out of it as well, so just try to remind people for everyone’s safety, for everyone’s safety on the roads, we need you not to do that,” say Borman.

