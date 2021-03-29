Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Superintendent candidate Jill Underly

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, Action 2 News at 4:30 is speaking with the two candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

The superintendent of the Pecatonica school district, Jill Underly, tells Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth she’s worked in rural and urban school districts and decided to run for state superintendent because of the inequity in various school districts. She says she wants to make sure all kids get the greatest opportunity.

In the interview above, Underly discusses concerns about the time lost due to virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic, achievement gaps, what the Department of Public Instruction can do, what resources schools need, and how she can work with a polarized Legislature.

Hear our interview with opponent Deborah Kerr Tuesday on Action 2 News at 4:30.

