Gov. Evers announces spending plan for $2.5 billion from federal COVID-19 package

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has revealed a plan to invest $2.5 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Evers says it includes money for the COVID-19 pandemic response, expanding broadband, building infrastructure and helping families and small business owners.

--$50 million for the tourism industry

--$600 million to help support businesses

--$200 million investment in infrastructure/broadband

--$500 million for pandemic response

“Our CARES dollars made all the difference in our state this past year, including supporting businesses across our state like the business we’re standing in today. That’s why I’m excited to be able to announce we’re going to be investing $2.5 billion from our American Rescue Plan funds into our state’s economic recovery and making sure we can bounce back from COVID-19 and better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Gov. Evers. “We can’t afford for the Legislature to play politics with our funds under the American Rescue Plan—we’re going to get folks support as quickly as we can.”

In total, the state received $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

Evers vetoed a bill that would give the state legislature control of spending the money. Republican leaders said oversight of tax money is a function of the legislature. Some republicans have threatened to take legal action.

