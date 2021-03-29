Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces spending plan for $2.5 billion from federal COVID-19 package

Evers signs pharmacy bill
Evers signs pharmacy bill(wsaw)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has revealed a plan to invest $2.5 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Evers says it includes money for the COVID-19 pandemic response, expanding broadband, building infrastructure and helping families and small business owners.

--$50 million for the tourism industry

--$600 million to help support businesses

--$200 million investment in infrastructure/broadband

--$500 million for pandemic response

“Our CARES dollars made all the difference in our state this past year, including supporting businesses across our state like the business we’re standing in today. That’s why I’m excited to be able to announce we’re going to be investing $2.5 billion from our American Rescue Plan funds into our state’s economic recovery and making sure we can bounce back from COVID-19 and better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Gov. Evers. “We can’t afford for the Legislature to play politics with our funds under the American Rescue Plan—we’re going to get folks support as quickly as we can.”

In total, the state received $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

Evers vetoed a bill that would give the state legislature control of spending the money. Republican leaders said oversight of tax money is a function of the legislature. Some republicans have threatened to take legal action.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law
Jill Underly is a candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Department of Public...
Wisconsin superintendent candidate emails questioned
Biden holds first news conference
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border and taxes
Wisconsin court tosses AG’s lame-duck lawsuit