Advertisement

Firefighter safely relocates thousands of bees that invaded a car in N.M.

An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a...
An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a parked car in New Mexico.(Las Cruces Police Department Facebook page)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, NM (Gray News) - A firefighter in New Mexico used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate thousands of bees that invaded a parked car on Sunday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched after they received a report that a swarm of bees was inside a car that had been parked outside a grocery store.

The owner of the car returned from shopping and started to drive off before noticing the bees in the backseat.

An area was blocked off to keep nearby shoppers safe and Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and beekeeper in his spare time, was called in.

Johnson arrived with all the proper tools including a hive kit, lemongrass oil and the proper attire to safely remove the bees from the car.

He relocated an “estimated 15,000 bees” to his property.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

A security guard was stung, but no major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Sara Holub
Remembering Sara Holub
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Over 1 million Wisconsin residents vaccinated against COVID-19